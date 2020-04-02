 
April 2, 2020

Several Italian, French resident physicians are helping Arad County Hospital during COVID-19 epidemic
Apr 2, 2020

Several foreign resident physicians, Italian, French but also from other countries are working at the County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in western Arad, during the coronavirus epidemic, some being Italians, even from the seriously affected areas. by COVID-19, who chose to care for patients admitted to the Arad hospital. The representatives of the SCJU Arad stated, for AGERPRES, that at present 315 resident physicians are working in the hospital, and some of them are foreigners, most of them with studies in Arad. Depending on their specialty, they worked especially in the private sector, but in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, they are offering help to the medical staff in the hospital. One of the Italian residents, 29-year-old Giuseppe Esposito, told AGERPRES on Thursday that although the health crisis has severely affected his country, including the area from which he came, he chose to stay in Arad to help in the hospital. "I was working in a family medicine practice, my specialty, but as soon as this crisis started, I went to the border to help the epidemiological triage, and now I work in the hospital. It is not easy at this time, when there are certain shortages, I mean protective equipment, but we have to stay to help our patients. I have never thought of giving up, it's my duty to be on the front line, even though my family in Italy sometimes worries," said Giuseppe Esposito. "We are 15 resident physicians from Italy now in the hospital, who graduated from Arad, all after 2016. There are also from other countries, such as France. We have different specializations, family medicine, occupational medicine, internal medicine or infection diseases. "We are working in shifts and helping as we can until the crisis is over," said Giuseppe Esposito. "Given that we have a great need for medical staff, the gesture of these residents gives us hope and confidence that we will not lack qualified medical personnel, especially since we are not at the end of this difficult trial, but probably only at the beginning," Andrei Ando, the PR director of the Arad County Council told AGERPRES. Most of the foreign residents working at this time at SCJU Arad have completed their studies at the "Vasile Goldis" West University of Arad, which currently has more than 5,000 students, a third being foreigners. Until Thursday, 127 employees of the SCJU Arad, of which 35 physicians, were on sick leave. Another 40 resigned, of which 14 doctors. The hospital has a total of 2,047 employees, of which 371 are physicians, 985 are nurses, 387 are orderlies, and 64 are stretcher-bearers. Of the 1,330 beds in the medical unit, 347 were occupied on Thursday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

