Romania: 2.738 cases of COVID-19 / 278 newly confirmed cases. 94 people died

Romania: 2.738 cases of COVID-19 / 278 newly confirmed cases. 94 people died. By Thursday, in Romania, 2.738 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, 278 new cases have been registered and 94 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by COVID-19, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]