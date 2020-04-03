PM Orban: Most views converge toward a peak of epidemic taking place between 20 April-1 May

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to the current assessments, the peak of the epidemic might occur between 20 April and 1 May, mentioning that this is the view of most specialists, because it's difficult to make a prediction of 100 percent probability. "I am no expert, I have consulted several opinions, they are not unanimous, they are divided, but most opinions converge toward a peak of the epidemic taking place between 20 April and 1 May, and, afterwards, the spread risk decreases. Certainly, these are the current assessments. It is an unpredictable virus and it is very hard to make predictions that can have a probability degree of fulfillment of 100 percent," Orban told Digi 24 private television station. He said that Romania is prepared for any situation and has taken the necessary measures in advance. "We are prepared for any situation, we are very careful, we are closely watching every area, we are taking measures. We've started to take measures when a few European countries were taking measures and we have been criticised that we imposed the quarantine, isolation measures. We have been criticised the we suspended classes for schools and universities, because we've suspended the flights with the countries which entered the red area, we've also been criticised by other countries. But, looks like all the measures we took with an anticipation spirit have led to a result which is obvious for every person who wants to see the reality, a result which shows that Romania, although it had major risks, still has a relatively small number compared to other countries in terms of the persons diagnosed positively, virus spreading, and persons who have died. Even if the measures were more severe, harsher, the effects are visible," Orban said.