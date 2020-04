World Bank: Romania Activates EUR400M Financial Support To Combat Human, Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus Pandemic

World Bank: Romania Activates EUR400M Financial Support To Combat Human, Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus Pandemic. The World Bank has announced Friday that the Romanian Government activated EUR400 million of pre-arranged financial support to help prevent and respond to the COVID–19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]