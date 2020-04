Romradiatoare Brasov Expects 20% Decline In Turnover In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Romradiatoare Brasov Expects 20% Decline In Turnover In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Crisis. Romanian electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) expects a 19.5% decline in turnover in 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]