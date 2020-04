Antitrust Body Clears Caussade Semences Acquisition By Euralis

Antitrust Body Clears Caussade Semences Acquisition By Euralis. Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved the transaction whereby agricultural raw material and farming seeds producer Euralis Semences Holding is acquiring French-held Caussade Semences Group, which multiplies, processes and sells seeds for fodder (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]