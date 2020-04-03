HealthMin Tatatru says 3,183 people confirmed with novel coronavirus in Romania

HealthMin Tatatru says 3,183 people confirmed with novel coronavirus in Romania. Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news conference on Friday that 3,183 people in Romania are confirmed with the new type of coronavirus. According to him, 281 people have been declared cured. "As much as 75% of cases were confirmed in persons aged between 40 and 79. The average age of death is 66 years, most of the cases having been associated with chronic diseases. 45.7% of all confirmed cases were the result of close contact with affected persons, and their number is increasing. 16.2% of the total confirmed cases were reported in healthcare workers," Tataru said. According to him, things are getting back to normal in Suceava, which has recently been placed in full lockdown. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]