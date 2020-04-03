Romania Insurance Market Ends 2019 With 8% Higher Underwritings, Of RON11B
Apr 3, 2020
Romania Insurance Market Ends 2019 With 8% Higher Underwritings, Of RON11B.
Romania’s insurance market reported a volume of underwritings of RON11 billion at the end of 2019, 8% higher than in 2018, with the general insurance segment holding the biggest share, according to data published in a report on the evolution of the insurance market in 2019 by Romania’s Financial (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]