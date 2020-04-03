 
Romaniapress.com

April 3, 2020

Iohannis asks Romanians from abroad not to come home for Easter holidays
Apr 3, 2020

Iohannis asks Romanians from abroad not to come home for Easter holidays.

President Klaus Iohannis made an appeal on Friday to the Romanians from abroad not to come home this year for the Easter holidays. Iohannis added this necessary appeal saddens him. "My dear ones, do not come home for Easter this year". "This time, the Resurrection of our Lord finds the entire humanity in a deep crisis. This year, we will be next to our beloved, from afar," the president stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Another 11 persons infected with novel coronavirus die, death toll at 133 Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the total number of those deceased due to the virus standing at 133, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. The deaths reported are 3 women, aged between 62 and 77, and 8 men, with ages between 27 and 67. * Death (...)

Labor Minister Estimates One Million Romanians Could Benefit from Furlough Pay An estimated one million Romanian employees would benefit from government-subsidized furlough pay, labor minister Violeta Alexandru said Friday.

Four more persons infected with coronavirus die, Romania death toll hits 122 Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, hence the death toll in Romania so far hits 122, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Friday. It is about three women aged 60 to 69 and a 78-year old man. One woman, of 59, was from western Hunedoara County. She (...)

President Iohannis encourages tight cooperation with Germany to combat negative effects on Romanian workers President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Friday with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, context in which he encouraged a tight cooperation between the authorities in the two countries to combat the negative effects on Romanian workers active in Germany, especially (...)

Nelu Tataru: We have 3.183 confirmed cases of coronavirus Health minister, Nelu Tătaru, has announced on Friday that in Romania there are 3.183 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 281 people have been declared cured.

Iohannis:On Easter, we will be with our loved ones but from a distance.There will be difficult weeks Romania's president, Klaus Ionahnnis, on Friday called on Romanians to stay at home and asked those abroad not to come to the country for holidays. "There will come moments with a great emotional load, which will test our solidarity and unity", said the (...)

Romania Insurance Market Ends 2019 With 8% Higher Underwritings, Of RON11B Romania’s insurance market reported a volume of underwritings of RON11 billion at the end of 2019, 8% higher than in 2018, with the general insurance segment holding the biggest share, according to data published in a report on the evolution of the insurance market in 2019 by Romania’s Financial (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |