Iohannis asks Romanians from abroad not to come home for Easter holidays. President Klaus Iohannis made an appeal on Friday to the Romanians from abroad not to come home this year for the Easter holidays. Iohannis added this necessary appeal saddens him. "My dear ones, do not come home for Easter this year". "This time, the Resurrection of our Lord finds the entire humanity in a deep crisis. This year, we will be next to our beloved, from afar," the president stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]