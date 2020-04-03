Four more persons infected with coronavirus die, Romania death toll hits 122

Four more persons infected with coronavirus die, Romania death toll hits 122. Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, hence the death toll in Romania so far hits 122, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Friday. It is about three women aged 60 to 69 and a 78-year old man. One woman, of 59, was from western Hunedoara County. She was admitted to the Emergency Municipal Hospital Hunedoara - the Pneumophtisiology ward on 29 March, tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 April. She passed away on Friday. The woman had comorbidities: diabetes, stroke sequelae, arterial hypertension, Parkinson's disease. The second woman was also 69, and was from southeastern Ialomita County. She was admitted to the Emergency Municipal Hospital Slobozia on 2 April, confirmed with coronavirus and passed away on 3 April. She had a medical history of diabetes, arterial hypertension and chronic renal failure. The third woman was 60 years old and was from the eastern Neamt County. She was admitted to the Emergency County Hospital Piatra Neamt, the Medical Ward, on 23 February for active hepatic cirrhosis of the global decompensated nutritional, chronic liver failure. Samples for coronavirus were taken on 25 March and she passed away on 28 March. Only on 2 April her tests turned positive for coronavirus. The man of 78 was from the western Timis County. He was admitted on 1 April to the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases and Pneumophtisiology Dr. Victor Babes in Timisoara, the Anesthesia and Intensive Care ward, being confirmed positive on 1 April. The man died on 3 April.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]