 
Romaniapress.com

April 3, 2020

President Iohannis encourages tight cooperation with Germany to combat negative effects on Romanian workers
Apr 3, 2020

President Iohannis encourages tight cooperation with Germany to combat negative effects on Romanian workers.

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Friday with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, context in which he encouraged a tight cooperation between the authorities in the two countries to combat the negative effects on Romanian workers active in Germany, especially those with temporary contracts, as well as on detached and seasonal workers, the Presidential Administration mentions. The head of state expressed his full solidarity with the German people in the context of the epidemiological crisis generated by the novel coronavrius, as well as condolences to the grieving families for the losses they suffered. He voiced his conviction that "excellent bilateral relations, with strategic values, will come out stronger from this difficult period, and economic trade, as well as interhuman relations between the two countries will be relaunched." Iohannis emphasized that "Romanians that have emigrated to Germany in the recent years come, in considerable numbers, from medical staff, representing the largest foreign community from the European Union working in the German medical system and participating actively in the joint effort to ease the pain of those affected by the pandemic. Klaus Iohannis has presented his counterpart with the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities for the identification and treatment of persons suffering from COVID-19, as well as for the prevention of the transmission of the novel coronavirus and has expressed the interest of the Romanian authorities in exchanging expertise and in close cooperation with the German partners in order to identify the best solutions possible to face this crisis. President Iohannis also spoke for a common coordinated response at the level of the European Union, which would target the reduction of the spread of the epidemic and ensuring all equipment and medicine necessary, the consolidation of medical research, the maintaining of the freedom of circulation of workers on the single market and the fluidity of the transport of freight, as well as ensuring the most efficient instruments to combat the economic and social impact of this crisis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Another 11 persons infected with novel coronavirus die, death toll at 133 Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the total number of those deceased due to the virus standing at 133, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. The deaths reported are 3 women, aged between 62 and 77, and 8 men, with ages between 27 and 67. * Death (...)

Labor Minister Estimates One Million Romanians Could Benefit from Furlough Pay An estimated one million Romanian employees would benefit from government-subsidized furlough pay, labor minister Violeta Alexandru said Friday.

Four more persons infected with coronavirus die, Romania death toll hits 122 Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, hence the death toll in Romania so far hits 122, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Friday. It is about three women aged 60 to 69 and a 78-year old man. One woman, of 59, was from western Hunedoara County. She (...)

Nelu Tataru: We have 3.183 confirmed cases of coronavirus Health minister, Nelu Tătaru, has announced on Friday that in Romania there are 3.183 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 281 people have been declared cured.

Iohannis:On Easter, we will be with our loved ones but from a distance.There will be difficult weeks Romania's president, Klaus Ionahnnis, on Friday called on Romanians to stay at home and asked those abroad not to come to the country for holidays. "There will come moments with a great emotional load, which will test our solidarity and unity", said the (...)

Iohannis asks Romanians from abroad not to come home for Easter holidays President Klaus Iohannis made an appeal on Friday to the Romanians from abroad not to come home this year for the Easter holidays. Iohannis added this necessary appeal saddens him. "My dear ones, do not come home for Easter this year". "This time, the Resurrection of our Lord (...)

Romania Insurance Market Ends 2019 With 8% Higher Underwritings, Of RON11B Romania’s insurance market reported a volume of underwritings of RON11 billion at the end of 2019, 8% higher than in 2018, with the general insurance segment holding the biggest share, according to data published in a report on the evolution of the insurance market in 2019 by Romania’s Financial (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |