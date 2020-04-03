President Iohannis encourages tight cooperation with Germany to combat negative effects on Romanian workers

President Iohannis encourages tight cooperation with Germany to combat negative effects on Romanian workers. President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Friday with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, context in which he encouraged a tight cooperation between the authorities in the two countries to combat the negative effects on Romanian workers active in Germany, especially those with temporary contracts, as well as on detached and seasonal workers, the Presidential Administration mentions. The head of state expressed his full solidarity with the German people in the context of the epidemiological crisis generated by the novel coronavrius, as well as condolences to the grieving families for the losses they suffered. He voiced his conviction that "excellent bilateral relations, with strategic values, will come out stronger from this difficult period, and economic trade, as well as interhuman relations between the two countries will be relaunched." Iohannis emphasized that "Romanians that have emigrated to Germany in the recent years come, in considerable numbers, from medical staff, representing the largest foreign community from the European Union working in the German medical system and participating actively in the joint effort to ease the pain of those affected by the pandemic. Klaus Iohannis has presented his counterpart with the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities for the identification and treatment of persons suffering from COVID-19, as well as for the prevention of the transmission of the novel coronavirus and has expressed the interest of the Romanian authorities in exchanging expertise and in close cooperation with the German partners in order to identify the best solutions possible to face this crisis. President Iohannis also spoke for a common coordinated response at the level of the European Union, which would target the reduction of the spread of the epidemic and ensuring all equipment and medicine necessary, the consolidation of medical research, the maintaining of the freedom of circulation of workers on the single market and the fluidity of the transport of freight, as well as ensuring the most efficient instruments to combat the economic and social impact of this crisis.