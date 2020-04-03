Another 11 persons infected with novel coronavirus die, death toll at 133

The deaths reported are 3 women, aged between 62 and 77, and 8 men, with ages between 27 and 67. * Death 123 - man, 66, from Bistrita Nasaud County. Admitted on March 28, 2020 to Bistrita County Hospital - Infectious Disease, sample for COVID-19 taken same day, confirmed on March 29, 2020. Date of death: April 3, 2020. Comorbidities: chronic lymphatic leukemia, stage three, diabetes, type II, high blood pressure stage 2. * Death 124 - man, 59, from Bistrita Nasaud County. In self-isolation, returned from Switzerland on March 25, 2020. Admitted on March 31, 2020 to Bistrita County Hospital - Infectious Disease, sample for COVID-19 taken same day, confirmed on April 2, 2020. Date of death: April 1, 2020. Comorbidities: diabetes, insulin dependent. * Death 125 - man, 27, from Sibiu County. Dead on March 31, 2020 (found dead at home). Samples for COVID-19 taken post-mortem. Confirmed positive on April 2, 2020. * Death 126 - man, 61, from Galati County. Returned from Antalya on March 20, 2020. Admitted to Galati County Hospital, sample for COVID-19 taken same day. Confirmed positive on March 26, 2020. Date of death: April 3, 2020. Comorbidities: diabetes, type II, chronic liver disease. * Death 127 - man, 46, from Ialomita County. Admitted to the County Hospital in Slobozia - ICU on March 31, 2020. Sample for COVID-19 taken on April 1, 2020, confirmed on the same date. Date of death: April 3, 2020. * Death 128 - woman, 77, from Suceava County. Admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 19,.2020. Samples taken for COVID-19 on March 25,2020. Confirmed positive on March 30, 2020. Date of death: April 2, 2020 . * Death 129 - man, 62, from Suceava County. Admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 17,.2020. Samples taken for COVID-19 on March 24, 2020. Confirmed positive on March 25, 2020. Date of death: April 2, 2020. * Death 130 - woman, 63, from Suceava County. Admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 27, 2020. Samples taken for COVID-19 on March 27, 2020. Confirmed positive on April 2, 2020. Date of death: April 2, 2020. * Death 131 - man, 67, from Suceava County. Admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 27, 2020. Samples taken for COVID-19 on March 27, 2020. Confirmed positive on April 2, 2020. Date of death: March 30, 2020. * Death 132 - man, 58, from Suceava County. Admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 29, 2020. Samples taken for COVID-19 on March 29, 2020. Confirmed positive on April 3, 2020. Date of death: March 30, 2020. Comorbidities: diabetes, type II, auto-immune disease, prior heart attack. * Death 133 - woman, 62, from Ialomita County. Admitted to County Hospital in Slobozia - Internal Medicine on March 31, 2020. Transferred to the ICU on April 1, 2020. Sample taken for COVID-19 on April 1, 2020, confirmation on April 2, 2020. Date of death: April 3, 2020. Comorbidities: diabetes type II, high blood pressure, renal conditions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)