PM Orban: Gov't to hold meeting on Monday; budgetary rectification draft, risk allowance to be discussed. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has informed that the Government will have a meeting on Monday, to discuss, among other things, the GEO on granting a risk allowance to the medical personnel taking care of the patients with coronavirus, and also the budgetary rectification draft. "We will have a budgetary rectification and we already scheduled a meeting for Monday to conduct a first analysis of the budgetary rectification draft. The main employers are currently defining their needs for the next interval and it's possible that we will adopt the budgetary rectification next week," Orban said in a press statement held at the end of his working meeting at the Ministry of Interior (MAI). At the same meeting, according to the PM, the Government will discuss the Emergency ordinance on granting a risk allowance to the medical personnel taking care of the patients with coronavirus. "We have already included this measure with the Emergency Ordinance initiated by the Ministry of European Funds. Yes, we are discussing approximately 500 euros. We are going to adopt on Monday several measures, in fact, to be financed with European funds," said Orban. He showed that, for now, there was no assessment made of the total amounts granted to the healthcare system, to fight the pandemic. "We have been using the reserve fund of the Health Ministry until now, and we provided the necessary money to the National Office for Centralised Procurement to buy strategic stocks. Moreover, we supplemented the budget of the Ministry of Health to further distributed to the Public Health Directorates to pay for the expenses in the quarantine centres. We also gave money for investments in the hospitals under the subordination of the Ministry of Health. it's hard to make an assessment right now, but we give money depending on priorities, every time when they are needed to fight the coronavirus," he said. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated he asked the Executive to identify enough European funds to pay for a monthly allowance for the medical personnel who treats COVID-29 infected patients.