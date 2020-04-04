PM Orban says large part of Romanians abroad coming home for Easter risk to face quarantine

PM Orban says large part of Romanians abroad coming home for Easter risk to face quarantine. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said a large part of the Romanians who will be coming home on Sunday, from abroad, risk to be placed under quarantine and spend their Easter there, considering that very many countries are now red on the virus map. "I want to send a very clear message: all those who will be coming home for Easter starting tomorrow will not be spending their Easter under normal conditions, but they will be placed under quarantine. The number of countries with more than 10,000 confirmed cases has increased a lot and there are very many who are red at this point, on the virus map. Almost all countries Romanians are coming from, the countries where they work and live, are under a red code, and the decision that we have just taken is to place them under institutionalized quarantine," said Orban, at the end of the working meeting he had at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visa, editor: Catalina Matei; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]