IntMin Vela announces suspension of flights to and from the US and some European countries.

The Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, on Saturday informed in a press statement he made at the MAI (Ministry of Interior) headquarters, while presenting the provisions of the Military Ordinance No. 7, that the authorities decided to suspend all flights to and from the US and a series of European countries, for a period of 14 days, starting with April 5. "We have decided to suspend all flights to Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the US, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Turkey and Iran, and from these countries to Romania, for a period of 14 days, starting with April 5, 11.00 pm, Romania's time," stated the Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)