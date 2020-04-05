 
Romaniapress.com

April 5, 2020

PM Orban: We are marking NATO Day by showing the Euro-Atlantic unity and solidarity
Apr 5, 2020

PM Orban: We are marking NATO Day by showing the Euro-Atlantic unity and solidarity.

We are marking the NATO Day in Romania this year by showing the Euro-Atlantic unity and solidarity, in the context of an unseen health crisis in our contemporary world, reads a message sent by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday. "For several weeks, the novel coronavirus has been taking thousands of lives around the world daily, and the affected countries are making dramatic efforts to stop the pandemic. The humankind has become engaged in an almost uneven fight, with an invisible and unpredictable enemy, which requires us to act fast, in a coordinated and effective manner, to save lives and limit the economic and social effects of the pandemic. The civilian efforts of the affected countries have been joined by the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance to supply essential sanitary and economic materials and equipment, and Romania was among the beneficiaries of this aid," read the message. The Prime Minister hailed the support provided by NATO and its willingness to further assist member states and partner states with logistics, expertise and medical staff, as he felt encouraged by the appreciation expressed by the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for the measures Romania has been implemented so far in the fight against the novel coronavirus. "Today, after 16 years of belonging to the North Atlantic Alliance, Romania has become a pillar of stability in the region, and being a NATO member represents for us the strongest guarantee in terms of security. The Alliance reached 30 member states last month, which are waiting for other countries to join, as more confirmation of NATO's credibility. The current challenge at Alliance level is to not allow the health crisis caused by coronavirus to turn into a security risk in addition to the existing ones and to fight disinformation related to the pandemic. We will be with our Euro-Atlantic allies in this fight for life and security," the message said. The NATO Day in Romania has been marked, since the year 2005, on the first Sunday of April, under the Law No. 390/2004, according to www.mae.ro. In establishing this day, the authorities took into account the official date of Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance (March 29, 2004) and the date when the Romanian flag was shown for the first time at the NATO headquarters in Brussels (April 2, 2004). AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Labor Ministry: Over 1.1 Million Labor Contracts Suspended Or Terminated Until April 6, 2020 More than 1.14 million individual labor contracts in Romania have been suspended or terminated until April 6, 2020, according to data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender, eMAG Launch Donations Platform, Targeting RON50M/Month Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender and eMAG have launched a platform of donations, called “Donate for the frontline”, which helps doctors and healthcare staff, as well as the Police, the Army and the Gendarmerie, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to raise RON50 million per (...)

Six more die from coronavirus infection in Romania; death toll - 168 Six more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll in Romania to 168, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. It is about five men and a woman between the ages of 54 and 86. AGERPRES (RO (...)

Dacia Keeps Losing Ground In UK Too, With 60% Plunge In New Car Registrations In March New car registrations of Romanian carmaker Dacia continue to be significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of employment contracts suspended since start of state of emergency exceeds 950,000 A number of 952,929 employment contracts have been suspended since the state of emergency came to force (16 March) and until now, according to the figures of the Labor Inspection published by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS) on Monday. The Labour Ministry announced on Friday a (...)

Eurostat: Romania's Calarasi, Ialomita Place 3rd, 7th In European Top Of Agriculture's Share In Local Economy Romanian counties of Calarasi and Ialomita are ranked among top European regions regarding the share held by agriculture in the region’s gross value added, placing third and seventh in the EU, as per a Eurostat analysis in the context of the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on European (...)

GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 162 Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 162, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. The latest victims are four four men and one woman aged between 67 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |