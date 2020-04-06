PM Orban: Government actions, limited; it will also matter what people do, proactive attitude

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that after the first wave of the epidemic passes, it will matter very much what citizens do, especially business people, and solidarity "must become a common thing" to get through the tough times. "It is extremely important what we will do immediately after the first wave of the epidemic passes, how quickly we will start the economic engines. Here I will say one thing, no matter what the Government does, we are limited as an intervention capacity. For example, for us, the limit is also given by a debt capacity, we will certainly increase the deficit, we will certainly seek to find financial resources to intelligently inject into the economy. On the other hand, here we have some limits which are given by the state limited debt capacity, because, obviously, we will have less resources with higher expenses. Or, that's why limited resources must be used intelligently to help the reboot. But, no matter how much the Government does, it will also matter what people do, the proactive attitude of business people, their ability to reorient, their ability to perceive opportunities, making the most of every situation. As far as employees are concerned, a large-scale retraining of many employees will certainly be needed, as they will no longer find jobs in certain areas and then they will have to retrain for domains where there will be development opportunities," premier Orban told private broadcaster Digi 24. The prime minister stressed that Romanians will go through difficult times, and solidarity between people must become a common thing. "We need to start looking more closely at our neighbor. Greed, excessive care for gains, must also leave room for a closer eye to our fellow citizens who are most in need, we will have to support the vulnerable, we will have to pay more attention not only from the state, but also from those who succeed, those who have, they need to be more careful, this solidarity between people, humanity, generosity must become a common thing as we will certainly go through difficult times. Many Romanians have returned, Romanians who do not know to what extent after the return to normality will be able to find jobs in the countries where they were working at the time, and in their case we will have to prepare solutions here in Romania, but not only us as a government. Everyone will have to retool themselves," said Orban.