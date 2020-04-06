GCS: Five more coronavirus casualties, death toll reaches 156

GCS: Five more coronavirus casualties, death toll reaches 156. Another 5 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking Romania's death toll to 156, the Strategic Communication Group (CGS), the official coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday. The latest victims are three men and two women, aged between 66 and 72. * Death No. 152 - 66-year-old man from Constanta County. Confirmed case of contact person, admitted to the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta. Sampled for coronavirus on March 27, tested positive on the same day. Died on April 5. * Death No. 153 - 72-year-old woman from Satu Mare County. Had prior stroke history, admitted to the Satu Mare County Emergency Hospital on March 29. Samples collected on March 29, confirmed positive on March 31. The patient died on April 5. * Death No. 154 - 71-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Suffering from diabetes mellitus, COPD and high blood pressure, admitted on March 30 at SMU Hunedoara, in the ICU section as of April 1. Sampled for coronavirus and tested positive. Died on April 5. * Death No. 155 - 66-year-old woman from Cluj County. Confirmed case of contact person, with onset of symptomatology on April 5, aggravation of general condition, coma, hospitalized at the Turda Municipal Hospital on the same day. Sampled on April 5. Died on April 5. * Death No. 156 - 70-year-old man from Bihor County. Hospitalized in the pneumology section of Alesd City Hospital on March 26, transferred to ICU Oradea Municipal Emergency Hospital on March 27. Samples collected on the same day. On March 28, the test came back positive. He died on April 5. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - athor: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]