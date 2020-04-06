UPDATE About 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls expected for medical staff

UPDATE About 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls expected for medical staff. President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that in the coming days about 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls for the medical staff will arrive in Romania. Iohannis spoke about the medical procurement related to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. "This week we receive two and a half million masks for doctors, about 5 million protective masks for law enforcement, gendarmes, police officers, and about 8 million masks that will reach the public. About 500,000 pairs of protective coveralls will come in the coming days for doctors and other healthcare staff," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He remarked that at first it was "a bit complicated" to procure protective materials. "At first we know that it was a bit complicated to procure protective materials - masks, coveralls, fans. But we already have the first significant results of the measures taken by the government," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]