April 6, 2020

Iohannis: Romania will send a team of doctors and nurses to Italy
Apr 6, 2020

Iohannis: Romania will send a team of doctors and nurses to Italy.

Romania will send to Italy, in the Milan area, a team of 11 doctors and six nurses, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday. "I have decided (...) that Romania will send a team of doctors and nurses to Italy. They will go there to the Milan area. They will leave tomorrow [Tuesday] at the latest. A team of 11 doctors and six nurses," said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He had a meeting to evaluate the measures for managing the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Finance Minister Florin Citu, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy Minister Virgil Popa, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, and head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

