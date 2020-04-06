 
April 6, 2020

President Iohannis to extend state of emergency for another month
Apr 6, 2020

President Iohannis to extend state of emergency for another month.

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Monday that "the state of emergency needs to be extended." In this regard, the head of state said that the text of the decree will be drawn up this week, and next week, he will decree a state of emergency for another month. On Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President Klaus Iohannis had an assessment meeting of the measures regarding the management of COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several members of the Government. "Drawing the line and adding up, we have come to the conclusion that the state of emergency needs to be extended. This way, we have asked the Government to come up with proposals to be included in this decree. This week, we will draw up the text of the decree and, in the beginning of next week, I will issue a new decree to extend the state of emergency for another month," the head of state said. He added that "this period is absolutely necessary in order to keep the development of the epidemic under control." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florentina Peia; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

