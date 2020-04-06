GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest

GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest. Nearly 41,000 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group announces on Monday. According to the quoted source, up to this date, 40,987 tests have been processed. Most cases confirmed with the new coronavirus are still registered in Suceava county - 1,228 and in Bucharest - 566. The situation by counties regarding the confirmed cases is as follows: Alba - 34 Arad - 157 Arges - 27 Bacau - 39 Bihor - 52 Bistrita-Nasaud - 58 Botosani - 84 Brasov - 138 Braila - 11 Buzău - 13 Caras-Severin - 21 Calarasi - 31 Cluj - 114 Constanta - 117 Covasna - 52 Dambovita - 24 Dolj - 29 Galati - 119 Giurgiu - 32 Gorj - 8 Harghita - 3 Hunedoara - 138 Ialomita - 63 Iasi - 87 Ilfov - 89 Maramures - 42 Mehedinti - 13 Mureş - 56 Neamţ - 160 Olt - 11 Prahova - 33 Satu Mare - 25 Sălaj - 10 Sibiu - 55 Suceava - 1.228 Teleorman - 30 Timiş - 181 Tulcea - 6 Vaslui - 14 Vâlcea - 8 Vrancea - 79 Bucharest - 566 AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]