 
Romaniapress.com

April 6, 2020

GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest
Apr 6, 2020

GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest.

Nearly 41,000 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group announces on Monday. According to the quoted source, up to this date, 40,987 tests have been processed. Most cases confirmed with the new coronavirus are still registered in Suceava county - 1,228 and in Bucharest - 566. The situation by counties regarding the confirmed cases is as follows: Alba - 34 Arad - 157 Arges - 27 Bacau - 39 Bihor - 52 Bistrita-Nasaud - 58 Botosani - 84 Brasov - 138 Braila - 11 Buzău - 13 Caras-Severin - 21 Calarasi - 31 Cluj - 114 Constanta - 117 Covasna - 52 Dambovita - 24 Dolj - 29 Galati - 119 Giurgiu - 32 Gorj - 8 Harghita - 3 Hunedoara - 138 Ialomita - 63 Iasi - 87 Ilfov - 89 Maramures - 42 Mehedinti - 13 Mureş - 56 Neamţ - 160 Olt - 11 Prahova - 33 Satu Mare - 25 Sălaj - 10 Sibiu - 55 Suceava - 1.228 Teleorman - 30 Timiş - 181 Tulcea - 6 Vaslui - 14 Vâlcea - 8 Vrancea - 79 Bucharest - 566 AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fourteen doctors and nurses have left Romania for Italy Fourteen doctors and nurses have left Romania today for Italy, to support doctors in the fight against coronavirus.

Banca Transilvania Expects Romanian Economy To Feel Pandemic Shock in March-May Romania's economy could feel the biggest shock of the Covid-19 pandemic in the March-May 2020 period, said Andrei Radulescu, chief macroeconomic analyst at Banca Transilvania.

Tourism Federation Says Unemployment in Hotels and Restaurants Hits 60% The unemployment rate in hotels and restaurants in Romania has already reached 60% and will soon climb to 90%, the Romanian federation of tourism employers said Tuesday, adding the situation of over 50,000 employees on the Romanian sea-coast is (...)

Tourism Federation Says Unemployment in Hotels and Restaurants Hits 60% The unemployment rate in hotels and restaurants in Romania has already reached 60% and will soon climb to 90%, the Romanian federation of tourism employers said Tuesday, adding the situation of over 50,000 employees on the Romanian sea-coast is (...)

Zentiva Completes Acquisition of Alvogen's CEE Operations Including Romanian Labormed Zentiva Group, owned by Advent International, announced Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Alvogen's Central and Eastern European (CEE) business.

Zentiva Completes Acquisition of Alvogen's CEE Operations Including Romanian Labormed Zentiva Group, owned by Advent International, announced Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Alvogen's Central and Eastern European (CEE) business.

Some 18,300 travelers clear Romania's border checkpoints in past 24 hours Some 18,300 travelers, Romanians and foreigners, as well as over 13,700 vehicles have cleared Romania's border checkpoints in the past 24 hours, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. There were approximately 9,200 people with 6,800 means of transport on the inbound (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |