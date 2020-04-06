GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 162

GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 162. Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 162, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. The latest victims are four four men and one woman aged between 67 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]