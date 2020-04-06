 
April 6, 2020

GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 162
Apr 6, 2020

GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 162.

Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 162, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. The latest victims are four four men and one woman aged between 67 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

