Romania Labor Ministry: Over 1.1 Million Labor Contracts Suspended Or Terminated Until April 6, 2020. More than 1.14 million individual labor contracts in Romania have been suspended or terminated until April 6, 2020, according to data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]