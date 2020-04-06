Six more die from coronavirus infection in Romania; death toll - 168

Six more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll in Romania to 168, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. It is about five men and a woman between the ages of 54 and 86. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)