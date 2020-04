NN Pension Funds’ Ownership In Banca Transilvania Tops 10%

NN Pension Funds’ Ownership In Banca Transilvania Tops 10%. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said Monday in a stock market announcement that NN private pension funds have reached an ownership of 10.06% of the lender’s share capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]