April 6, 2020

At video conference of EU ministers, senior defence policy official Cojocaru discusses Army's part in combating COVID-19
Apr 6, 2020

At video conference of EU ministers, senior defence policy official Cojocaru discusses Army's part in combating COVID-19.

Senior official for defence policy, planning and international affairs with Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) Simona Cojocaru attended on Monday an informal videoconference of the EU defence ministers that included discussing the role of the Army in fighting against the COVID-19 virus. According to a MApN press release, the participants presented the efforts deployed at national level to contain the virus. A proposal was made to create a department within the Military Staff of the European Union for efficient coordination of national efforts and to facilitate information exchanges. At the same time, discussions focused on coordinating efforts to support the continuity of EU missions and operations, while ensuring staff safety. Cojocaru highlighted the MApN efforts to contain the virus. She reiterated the need for co-operation with international partners and organisations, NATO and the UN, and stressed the need to adapt ongoing missions and operations to the current circumstances, while maintaining staff safety. At the same time, she requested the monitoring of the spread of the virus in the areas of missions and operations, as well as the evaluation of the potential impact for the troops deployed in those areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

