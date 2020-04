FrieslandCampina Romania: Demand Up 30% To 50%

Demand is rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to, says Razvan Orbulescu, marketing director of FrieslandCampina Romania, the producer of the Romanian dairy brand Napolact. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]