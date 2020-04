Blue Air Needs EUR60M Rescue Loan to Survive Covid-19 Crisis

Blue Air Needs EUR60M Rescue Loan to Survive Covid-19 Crisis. Romanian airline Blue Air, which was forced to put 90% of employees on furlough, needs a rescue loan of EUR60 million to survive the Covid-19 crisis, said company CEO Oana Petrescu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]