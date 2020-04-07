Massive Social Cost Of Crisis: One In Four Employees Sent Home, 190,000 Lost Their Jobs Altogether
Apr 7, 2020
Massive Social Cost Of Crisis: One In Four Employees Sent Home, 190,000 Lost Their Jobs Altogether.
Almost one in four employees in companies was either furloughed or without a job by April 6, the data centralized by the Labor Ministry daily show. A number of 1.14 million employment contracts have been suspended or ended since the onset of the crisis caused by the new (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]