Number of signatures necessary for submission of candidacies to local elections, reduced to half
Apr 7, 2020

The Government has adopted the Emergency Ordinance that envisages the extension of mandates for local authorities and has decided to reduce to half the number of signatures necessary to submit candidacies in the local elections, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca announced. "The Emergency Ordinance regarding the extension of mandates for local authorities was adopted, taking into consideration the extraordinary current situation, imposed by the state of emergency, following the coronavirus epidemic. The Government has taken the decision to prolong the current mandates of the local public administration authorities, until, at the latest, December 31, 2020," showed Danca in a press statement at the end of the government meeting. He mentioned that in order to propose candidacies for the electoral circumscriptions, the parties and alliances will have to submit lists with a minimum of 25,000 supporters, and the candidacy files and the lists of supporters may be submitted electronically. "Given the difficulties in this period and in the pre-electoral period for the raising of necessary signatures and the conduction of the necessary activities for the entry in the electoral campaign, the Government has taken, in collaboration with the Permanent Electoral Authority and the Ministry of Internal Affair, the decision to reduce to half the number of signatures necessary to file candidacies to the local elections and, furthermore, the candidacy files may be submitted electronically, and the supporter lists may be signed and submitted in the same way, namely electronically. Practically, at the current time, the obligation regarding the minimum number of supporters was reduced to 25,000 in order to propose candidacies in electoral circumscriptions for local elections by the political parties, political alliances, electoral alliances and citizens organizations belonging to the national minorities. They may submit in at most 30 days since the start of the electoral period lists of supporters at the national level, which comprise a minimum of 25,000 voters," said the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

