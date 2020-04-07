IntMin Vela: Exports of cereals, grains and sugar, suspended during SoEInterior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening that exports of wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice, wheat flour, soybeans, seed oil and sugar are to be suspended during the state of emergency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina (...)
Antibiotice Iasi Approves RON20M Dividends: 5.6% YieldShareholders of state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania, on Thursday approved the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.029879738 per share, starting September 21, 2020, as per a stock market (...)