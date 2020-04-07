Why Romanian economic recovery requires helicopter money to individuals

Why Romanian economic recovery requires helicopter money to individuals. A global black swan is not an ordinary crisis. You can only avoid the shock of a global lockdown by providing a lifeline to the system until the system operates again and the intervention needs to be substantial, immediate and decisive. If you allow the system to incur damage, then the years and cost of recovering from that damage are a lot more expensive that the lifeline. This is what the crisis of 2008 taught us. This is no different than a heart attack and a by-pass surgery. Just that this time you do the surgery in a hospital that is under attack by a virus.