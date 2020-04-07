 
Why Romanian economic recovery requires helicopter money to individuals
Why Romanian economic recovery requires helicopter money to individuals.

A global black swan is not an ordinary crisis. You can only avoid the shock of a global lockdown by providing a lifeline to the system until the system operates again and the intervention needs to be substantial, immediate and decisive. If you allow the system to incur damage, then the years and cost of recovering from that damage are a lot more expensive that the lifeline. This is what the crisis of 2008 taught us. This is no different than a heart attack and a by-pass surgery. Just that this time you do the surgery in a hospital that is under attack by a virus.

Romanian physicians, nurses mobilized under the EU Civil Protecion Mechanism arrive in Italy The team of 11 physicians and 4 Romanian nurses arrived on the Milan Linate airport on Tuesday to offer support to the most affected area in Italy in the context of the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, informs the Romanian Embassy to Rome. The team was welcomed by Deputy Prefect (...)

ING Bank Sees Romania's GDP Contracting 6.6% In 2020, But Growing 7.1% In 2022 ING Bank’s latest forecasts on the evolution of the global GDP envisage a 6.6% contraction for Romania’s economy in 2020, followed by a 7.1% growth in 2022.

Nuclearelectrica Postpones Planned Outage Of Cernavoda Unit 1 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has decided to postpone the scheduled outage of Unit 1 of the power plant in Cernavoda, due to the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic corroborated with the measures related to the Plan of ensuring the (...)

PLUS: Romania, designated by EC to buy, stock and distribute medical equipment for EU Romania has been designated by the European Commission to buy, stock and distribute medical equipment for all the European Union countries affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance announced on Tuesday. (...)

Israeli Software Firm DriveNets Seeks To Double Staff Numbers At Its Bucharest Center Israeli networking company DriveNets wants to double the number of employees at its center in capital Bucharest, developed in partnership with local company Tellence, to 100 from 50 programmers, until the end of 2020.

Some 7,000 Romanians Lose Their Jobs Daily Amid Coronavirus Crisis The number of labor contracts terminated in Romania has reached 194,824 on April 7, according to Labor Ministry data, 7,270 more than the contracts registered on April 6.

National defence industry developed and produced first hundred per cent Romanian thermal imager A hundred per cent Romanian thermal imager has been developed and produced by the national defence industry, informs the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The product has been named Condor-SR-FS and it can be used to (...)

 

