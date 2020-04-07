 
April 7, 2020

Some 18,300 travelers clear Romania's border checkpoints in past 24 hours
Apr 7, 2020

Some 18,300 travelers clear Romania's border checkpoints in past 24 hours.

Some 18,300 travelers, Romanians and foreigners, as well as over 13,700 vehicles have cleared Romania's border checkpoints in the past 24 hours, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. There were approximately 9,200 people with 6,800 means of transport on the inbound and 9,100 people with 6,900 means of transport on the outbound. The figures for the previous day were of about 20,200 travelers - Romanians and foreigners, with over 11,500 vehicles, of which about 12,300 people with 7,900 means of transport on the inbound and 6,300 people with 5,200 means of transport on the outbound. The state border surveillance and control force is supplemented during this period both at the border crossing points and on the border strip. Every day, about 4,600 border police are on duty, most of them at document control. According to the IGPF, about 10,600 persons and 8,000 vehicles have been in for clearance formalities at the border with Hungary, out of which about 5,800 persons with 3,800 vehicles on the inbound. The border clearance formalities now require a longer processing time due to the fact that, in addition to the specific control, the incomers are handled by representatives of the Public Health Directorate to complete the bona fide statement and go through the epidemiological screening. After the formalities are completed and the medical staff at the site orders the necessary measures, the cars are accompanied by police and gendarmes to the quarantine or self-isolation places, the IGPF release said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

