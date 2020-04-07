GCS: Two more people die because of novel coronavirus; death toll reaches 184

GCS: Two more people die because of novel coronavirus; death toll reaches 184. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday that the number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus reached 184. Two more deaths were registered in Romania: a 69-year-old man from Suceava Country, with previous comorbidities, and a 46-year-old man from Neamt County, without identified comorbitities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]