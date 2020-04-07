Israel ambassador Saranga on Pesach: This year we will hold virtual meetings with loved ones



Israel's ambassador to Romania David Saranga is encouraging the Jewish community ahead of the Pesach holiday to celebrate remotely through technology, not through gatherings with loved ones. In a video message posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page, Saranga underlines the need for people to follow the physical distancing orders amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "This year, instead of meetings with family and friends and gatherings in the community, we will hold virtual meetings with our loved ones, celebrating both the miracle of our Exodus and the technological one of the moment. It is important that at this moment we remain united and responsible and abide by the rules of social distancing. The ability to adapt is part of our Jewish DNA and we will be able to share the joy of this holiday, whether we spend the Seder at tables of four, two or one person," Saranga says in Romanian. The Pesach holiday this year begins on April 8 and ends on April 16. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)