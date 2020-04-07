4,417 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania - 182 deaths

4,417 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania - 182 deaths. Bucharest, April 7 /Agerpres - A number of 4,417 people have been confirmed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. Since the last information sent by GCS, another 360 cases of illness have been registered. Of the infected persons, 460 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 274 patients are admitted to intensive care units. According to the cited source, 182 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. The number of cases confirmed by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, are: Alba - 50 cases, Arad - 161, Arges - 31 , Bacau - 47, Bihor - 55, Bistrita Nasaud - 70, Botosani - 86, Brasov - 156, Braila - 12 , Buzau - 13 , Caraa Severin - 23 , Calarasi - 33 , Cluj - 119, Constanta - 119, Covasna - 55, Dambovita - 25, Dolj - 29 , Galati - 133, Giurgiu - 34, Gorj - 7 cases, Harghita - 3, Hunedoara - 158, Ialomita - 72, Iasi - 92, Ilfov - 99 , Maramures - 43, Mehedinti - 13, Mures - 92, Neamt - 182, Olt - 11, Prahova - 36, Satu Mare - 27, Salaj - 11, Sibiu -69 , Suceava - 1.322, Teleorman - 31, Timis - 191, Tulcea - 6, Vaslui - 15, Valcea - 9, Vrancea - 79, Bucharest - 598.