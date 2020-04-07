WHO officials, President Iohannis underline need to continue COVID-19 restrictions

WHO officials, President Iohannis underline need to continue COVID-19 restrictions. President Klaus Iohannis attended on Tuesday, April 7, World Health Day, a signing ceremony of a biennial collaborative agreement (BCA) between the World Health Organisation (WHO) - Regional Office for Europe and Romania's Ministry of Health, discussing how Romania's authorities have managed the local effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place as a video conference. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis pointed to the need to strengthen the capacity for prevention and intervention in case of emergencies, calling on the Romanian healthcare officials to include the agreement in the process of rethinking the country's healthcare system after the health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic is overcome. Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge presented a report on the COVID-19 pandemic at European level and the role of the World Health Organisation. Kluge is quoted in the statement as congratulating Romania on its comprehensive measures taken to manage the emergency and on an integrated approach at the level of the government and the society. He mentioned that Romania chose the right way by identifying and isolating suspicious cases, testing and monitoring contacts and quarantining all contacts of the people sick with the novel coronavirus. According to Kluge, physicians and healthcare professionals are heroes in the fight against the virus, and their safety and well-being must be a priority. At the end of the videoconference, Iohannis had a working meeting with Health Minister Nelu Tataru, head of the WHO Office for Romania Miljana Grbic, and Alexandru Rafila, the representative of Romania in the WHO Executive Board. "The need to continue restrictive measures, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, was highlighted. President Klaus Iohannis underscored the essential role of collaboration with experts in the field in establishing strategies to combat the ongoing pandemic nationwide as well as the need for worldwide co-operation and solidarity to eradicate the pandemic," the release reads. The signing of the agreement for the years 2020-2021 strengthens collaboration between Romania and the World Health Organsation, shows the Presidential Administration. This year's World Health Day is dedicated to recognising the work of nurses and midwives. In a Twitter message on Tuesday, Iohannis says "In these challenging times, the health workforce is the front line in this fight against COVID19. We owe medical stuff our gratitude and respect for their continuous effort. Stronger Together." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]