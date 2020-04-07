 
Romania, below EU average, above Austria in terms of healthy years of life
Romania is below the European Union average when it comes to the number of years a person is expected to continue to live in a healthy condition at birth, but above other EU member states, such as Austria, Finland and Slovenia, show data released on Tuesday by Eurostat. According to these data, in 2018, the number of years a person is expected to continue to live in a healthy condition at birth in the European Union (EU) was estimated to be 64.2 years for women and 63.7 years for men. In the case of Romania, the healthy life expectancy was 59.6 years for women and 59.2 years for men. Among the EU member states, Malta recorded the highest number of healthy life years in 2018 for women (73.4 years), followed by Sweden (72.0 years) and Ireland (70.4 years), whilst the highest numbers for men were also recorded in Sweden (73.7), Malta (71.9) and Ireland (68.4). In contrast, Latvia had the lowest number of healthy life years for women (53.7 years) and men (51.0 years). The number of healthy life years at birth was higher for women than for men in 19 of the EU member states, with the difference between the sexes generally relatively small. In 5 EU member states the gap was more than 2 years: Poland (+3.8 years), Bulgaria (+3.6 years), Lithuania (+2.8 years), Latvia (+2.7 years) and Estonia (+2.3 years). At the opposite end of scale, in seven EU member states the number of healthy life years for women was lower than for men. The largest differences were witnessed in the Netherlands (-3.9 years), Denmark (-3.4 years) and Finland (- 3.1 years). This information is published by Eurostat on the occasion of the World Health Day, April 7 April, which has gained particular importance this year, with the current health crisis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

