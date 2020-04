ACAROM: New Car Registrations In Romania Down 32% YoY To Just 6,654 Units In March 2020



New car registrations in Romania decreased by 32% on the year to just 6,654 units in March 2020, and by 22% to a total 27,979 units in the first three months of 2020, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)