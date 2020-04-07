Frigotehnica Seeks To Continue Growth Strategy In 2020 After 7.4% Rise In 2019 Net Profit, To EUR1.9M

Frigotehnica Seeks To Continue Growth Strategy In 2020 After 7.4% Rise In 2019 Net Profit, To EUR1.9M. Refrigeration solutions manufacturer Frigotehnica, held by ROCA Investments, plans to continue its development strategy in 2020, after undergoing a financial and operational restructuring process in 2019, which led to a 7.45 increase in its net profit, to EUR1.9 million, on the year in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]