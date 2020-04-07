National defence industry developed and produced first hundred per cent Romanian thermal imager

National defence industry developed and produced first hundred per cent Romanian thermal imager. A hundred per cent Romanian thermal imager has been developed and produced by the national defence industry, informs the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The product has been named Condor-SR-FS and it can be used to control access to areas transited by a large flow of people, to reduce the time needed to check the persons fever, in places such as airports, subway, border checkpoints, hospitals (triage), public institutions and so on. "I hail the involvement of the national defence industry in the necessary effort to prevent and combat COVID-19. I have already seen that we can produce isolation stretchers in Romania and ROMARM can start to produce masks, soon. Other two companies in the defence industry that are specialized in optics, one running on private-capital, Pro-Optica, and another one state-owned, under the subordination of the Ministry of Economy, namely Intreprinderea Optica Romana - IOR, have joined their efforts to produce a thermal imager. I hail these public-private partnerships that lead to the development of value added products," Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, stated. The hundred per cent Romanian product is developed by Pro-Optica, a private company, and manufactured by IOR, a company managed by MEEMA, based on a military certificate issued by the Centre for Medical-Military Scientific Research. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]