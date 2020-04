ING Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Contracting 6.6% In 2020, But Growing 7.1% In 2022

ING Bank's latest forecasts on the evolution of the global GDP envisage a 6.6% contraction for Romania's economy in 2020, followed by a 7.1% growth in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]