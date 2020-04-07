Nuclearelectrica Postpones Planned Outage Of Cernavoda Unit 1 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
Apr 7, 2020
Nuclearelectrica Postpones Planned Outage Of Cernavoda Unit 1 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic.
Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has decided to postpone the scheduled outage of Unit 1 of the power plant in Cernavoda, due to the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic corroborated with the measures related to the Plan of ensuring the (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]