Israeli Software Firm DriveNets Seeks To Double Staff Numbers At Its Bucharest Center

Israeli Software Firm DriveNets Seeks To Double Staff Numbers At Its Bucharest Center. Israeli networking company DriveNets wants to double the number of employees at its center in capital Bucharest, developed in partnership with local company Tellence, to 100 from 50 programmers, until the end of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]