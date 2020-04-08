Call-Center Operator CGS Romania: We’ve Got Firm Orders To Hire Over 400 People
Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), the local subsidiary of the US-held company by the same name and the main provider of outsourcing services in Romania, seeks to hire 436 people to meet demand. Romania has a good communications infrastructure, which can provide quick access to working from (...)
