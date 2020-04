10% Growth Of Construction Sector Could Offset 30% To 40% Decline Of Other Sectors

10% Growth Of Construction Sector Could Offset 30% To 40% Decline Of Other Sectors. Construction sector growth of at least 10% could offset decline in the sectors affected by the current crisis by some 30% to 40%, because this industry accounts for 40% of the economy, directly and indirectly for as much as 70%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]