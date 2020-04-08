 
April 8, 2020

Iohannis: Romanian society needs proof of each citizen's solidarity and responsibility, regardless of ethnicity
Apr 8, 2020

Iohannis: Romanian society needs proof of each citizen's solidarity and responsibility, regardless of ethnicity.

In a message this Wednesday on International Roma Day, President Klaus Iohannis says that "In this extremely difficult period, when the absolute priority is the limitation of the negative effects produced by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Romanian society needs the proof of each citizen's solidarity and responsibility, regardless of ethnicity. Duly respecting the measures taken by the authorities, the Roma must be the first to protect the health and life of their family and of the close ones. Only thus today's celebration of the Roma ethnics and the upcoming Resurrection of the Lord will be the source of hope in this heavily-tried spring." The head of the state goes on to express solidarity with all those who fight racism. "I support the steps that ensure the full integration and inclusion of the Roma in the spectrum of values, freedoms, citizen rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of Romania. Overcoming the public systems' deficiencies as regards the handling of the issues of our fellow citizens of Roma ethnicity and doing away with the causes of their social marginalisation are elements we have the responsibility to solve as thoroughly as possible," Iohannis says. The President welcomes the government's initiative to "pick up in all seriousness on the difficulties faced by the Romanian citizens of Roma ethnicity by developing a new strategic framework that gives a perspective and realistic hopes for the improvement of their situation, with beneficial results for both Roma, and the society as a whole." "I am convinced that there are forces and initiatives in our country capable of ushering in a better future for the Roma, whose hard history weighs down on the lives of many, even today," Iohannis points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

