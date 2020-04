Two more deaths because of coronavirus; death toll - 205

Two more deaths because of coronavirus; death toll - 205. Two more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll reaching 205, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday. It is about a 90-year-old man from Alba County and a 67-year-old woman from Botosani County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]