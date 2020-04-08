GCS: 344 new novel coronavirus infection cases; total rises to 4,761

GCS: 344 new novel coronavirus infection cases; total rises to 4,761. As many as 344 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, the total number of infections amounting to 4,761, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the infected persons, 528 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 62 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 209 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]